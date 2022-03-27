The Commander, Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Colonel Timothy Opurum, has said that the Army will not be distracted by the recent loss of its men in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in its area of operation.

Opurum stated this on Sunday when he received the Vision Pioneer, Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, who paid him a condolence visit at his office in Kafanchan.

The Commander, who explained that although the loss of two Army officers was painful, said the Command will continue to do everything within its power to ensure the restoration of peace, not just in Southern Kaduna, but the country as a whole.

The Sector Commander appealed to people in the area to always learn to detect criminals who share the same ethnicity with them, and report bad eggs amongst them, instead of shielding them from arrest.

Opurum disclosed that the Command has recently trained and graduated 103 local vigilantes on skills towards fighting criminals within the four local government areas of its coverage, with the aim of fighting the insecurity problem.

Earleir, the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Apostle Kure, said the purpose of the visit was to condole with the Sector 7, over the loss of Flight Officer Clement Ashu, and Lance Corporal Felix Okafor, during the attack at Agban Kagoro penultimate Sunday.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, Apostle Kure handed two cheques of N250,000 each, and bags of rice to the Command, for onward delivery to the immediate families of the two Army personnel.

He encouraged the military to continue to do more in securing the people of Southern Kaduna and their property, for improved socio-economic growth of the area.

