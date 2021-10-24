Following the attack on the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State on Friday, the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has advised the 575 inmates who are on the run to turn themselves in their own interest.

Aregbesola, who gave the advice yesterday, noted that an escape from a lawful custody remained a serious offense.

The minister disclosed that security agencies were on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security service manhunt had been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants.

In a statement signed by the media adviser to the minister, Sola Fasure, Aregbesola said the attackers used grenades and other explosives to gain access to the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates, while other sections of the facilities were left untouched.

He said armed squad unit members of the service and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.

Aregbesola also advised members of the public to report any suspicious movement or any sign of an escaped inmate and the gunmen in and around the vicinity to the nearest security post around them.

He assured members of the public to go about their normal businesses as the situation is under control.

At least three security personnel including a soldier and two personnel of the Oyo State Security Network also known as Amotekun Corps were killed in the attack by bandits at the Correctional Centre located in Abolongo area of Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the soldier was killed while trying to scrutinise the bandits when they arrived at the facility.

It was further learnt that the two Amotekun personnel were also killed by the attackers when security agencies were mobilized to the centre shortly after the news broke out that the bandits were unleashing mayhem in the facility.

In the process of trying to salvage the situation, witnesses said Amotekun personnel gunned down by the assailants.

The identities of the soldier and Amotekun personnel were yet to be confirmed at press time.

The gunmen went with sophisticated weapons and grenades to gain access and set prisoners free.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state, Mr. Olanrewaju Anjorin, said, “And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation.”

The service yesterday said 262 inmates had been rearrested.

The NCS spokesman in the state said while all the awaiting trial detainees were forced out of custody, the cells housing the convicts and the female inmates were not vandalised.

He said some of the inmates that escaped had been recaptured leaving 575 were still at large.