BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described the attack on the residence of the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka by Fulani herdsmen as bizarre and uncalled for.

The group in a press statement issued by its leaders stated that hours after Prof Soyinka warned the country that the activities of Fulani herdsmen could lead to a civil war and urged President Buhari to denounce them clearly to show he is President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, the herdsmen stormed the elder statesman’s residence in Abeokuta around 1 pm on Tuesday and caused serious scare before the Professor called in the police.

The group in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin for South West,Chief Guy Ikokwu,South East, Senator Bassey Henshaw, South South and Dr Isuwa Dogo Middle Belt stated that it is a painful development that herders will not even give a scant regard to a man of Soyinka stature in their madness let loose on Nigeria with no authority to call them to order.

SMBLF therefore stressed that, “If there are people still living in denial about the intention of these criminals and those shielding them, there is no further evidence than this.

“We do not know what they have that they are playing this roulette, but we are sure when a blind man says we have to settle this stoning ourselves, it is either he is stepping on or clutching one.

“We also want to warn them of the implications of hurting a man like Soyinka with the fragile unity of the country.

“Let President Buhari know that these criminals are working hard to make him the last President of One Nigeria.” he statement reads.