The Kaduna State government has renewed appeal to residents to end deadly cycles of violence, following reports that five people were killed in a series of attacks in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

A statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, said security operatives reported that a 10-year-old herder was killed by unidentified persons around Madauchi Forest, Zangon Kataf LGA.

Aruwan said the boy identified as the son of one Alhaji Dare Mato was attacked while herding cattle.

“The corpse of the young herder was recovered and buried,” he said.

The statement explained further that, an attack was also reported in Kurmin Masara along Bakin Kogi in Atyap Chiefdom.

“One resident, Philip Magu was killed during the attack, before the assailants were repelled by a combined team of Operation Safe Haven and Police Special Tactical Squad,” Aruwan also said.

The statement further said gunmen also attacked the Jankasa area around the Zangon Kataf/Kaura LGA boundaries, noting that troops repelled the assailants, but one resident identified simply as Haruna was shot dead in his farm by the fleeing miscreants

Aruwan added that, the troops also repelled an attack in Ungwan Rana in Zonzon District, after a fierce exchange of fire with bandits.

“One resident, Bitrus Kauna, sustained serious gunshot wounds during the attack and eventually died in hospital.

“Finally, one Samson Sunday was killed by unidentified persons on his farm in Ungwan Gaiya,” he added.

The statement said following the disturbing cycle of violence, the Kaduna State government has appealed to residents to embrace recourse to the law, and break the brutal cycle of killing and reprisal, to adequately support government’s peace-building efforts in the state.