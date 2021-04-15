BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Hausa Youth Council Worldwide has strongly condemned in totality, the continued killings of innocent traders of northern extraction in the south-eastern part of the country precisely in Imo and Enugu States and described the situation as a sabotage to inter-state trade.

The group while addressing a conference in Kaduna on Thursday averred that: “The recent killings which is neither the first nor the second of its kind in the list of killings of innocent Northerners going about their legitimate bussinesses in the South. The memories of the Sasha event is still fresh in our minds and now this unfortunate recent happening.”

The text of the briefing, which was signed by its national president, Yahaya Salisu, further said: “It is desturbing, frightening, and alarming and calls for concern by all well meaning and patriotic Nigerians and most importantly calls for an immediate, active and round the clock responce from the relevant security operatives (The police, DSS, Army) and Federal Government as well in order to put a stop to such criminal and unpatriotic conduct.

“These kind of happenings leave us and of course other Nigerians scared and wondering if really Nigerians of different ethnic groups are safe in any part of this country they found themselves and also compel us to ask when will government at all levels rise and act accordingly to neutralise this terror act that is threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria if left unchecked.

“It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to promote, fight and protect the unity of this country, but we cannot do that by fighting and killing ourselves rather we can attain that position by respecting each other regardless of our tribes or religion.

“It is truely impossible to neglect but rather note with displeasure and tears in our hearts how the innocent traders who are Nigerians are being mercilessly killed for no reason, this is a disaster to not only the families of those killed but a threat to the country’s inter state bussinesses and thus a set back to the economic strength of this country”.

The group while commiserating with the families and loved ones of those affected by the killings, equally called on Northerners to remain calm, law abiding and allow the security operatives do their job the best way they can to avoid escalation of things that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“To the government of the respective States, we are calling on you to do the needful by immediately setting up a committees of enquiry that will look into this perpetrated act, push out the perpetrators and let them face the wrath of the law, pay the families of the affected persons compensation to cushion the shock they suffer from this tragedy, place necessary measures in place that will be more proactive in detecting and preventing the occurance of similar tragic events in the future.

“The Hausa Youth Council Worldwide also wish to use this medium to seek for the intervention of the Federal Government to set up a Federal task force that will quickly arrest and take charge of such explosive matters because we honestly believe that it is only when such issues are decisively and brutaly dealt with that peace stands a chance in our country.

“The government must wake up and act, it must act now before its too late, before this enemies of the state take over and wrath injustice, disorderliness and chaos in our states and country.”