A Civil Society Organisation, Yiaga Africa, has described attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices as an act of democratic and economic sabotage.

Yiaga Africa said it was deeply worried about the recent ‘coordinated and premeditated’ attacks on the facilities of INEC adding that it was a dangerous sign for the country’s fragile democracy as it will not just affect the commission’s preparation for upcoming elections but also diminish citizens’ confidence in the electoral process.

A statement issued by the Director of Programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu, Yiaga Africa said the trend of attacks on the offices and facilities of the INEC is not just an act of sabotage to a critical institution established by the Constitution to guarantee democratic leadership in Nigeria but an assault on democracy and credible elections.

“These attacks also pose a potential threat to citizens’ right to vote in an election. Yiaga Africa is concerned that, attack on democratic institutions is antithetical to the drive for Electoral Reforms.

“From Yiaga Africa’s recent tracking of incidents of attacks on INEC structures, at least 21 INEC offices across 10 states have been attacked, vandalized or set ablaze within the last 24 months. The most recent being the vandalisation and burning down of INEC offices in Udenu LGA in Enugu State and in Ezza North LGA in Ebonyi State.

“We empathize with the commission as we can testify to the huge challenges that come with election management and deployment of

materials to various polling units ahead of elections. These attacks will most likely have a negative impact on election planning,

deployment of personnel and materials and the overall cost of elections in Nigeria,” the statement added.