The spate of arson and vandalisation of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities across the country has sparked lots of concern.

At the moment, 26 INEC offices have been torched with seven reported cases in the last three weeks.

A breakdown of the incidents showed that the most affected states include Akwa Ibom with four reported cases, three in Abia, three recorded cases in Anambra, three in Imo and three in Enugu.

Other states that witnessed fire incidents between February 2019 and May 2021 are Borno, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kano, Ondo, Plateau, and Rivers. Abuja was also not spared.

Sadly, it is not out of place to state the threat, which had been on the rise since the 2019 general election, has now nosedived into a major disaster as it is totally unclear if the election will hold in 2023 with the spate of arson and the damage of the commission properties.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the commission had started preparations for the general election in 2023, but it now fears that these attacks could derail its plans.

However, following the rising attacks on INEC offices nationwide, the nation’s electoral umpire body said the acts may undermine its capacity to organise coming elections.

Consequently, the election management body also noted that the attacks on its offices across the country are no longer isolated events but appear to be quite coordinated and targeted.

Addressing an emergency meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECS), INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu described the trends as unjustifiable aggression.

The helmsman of the commission said, unfortunately, some events in the recent past have challenged the commission and adversely affected our commitment to continue to improve the electoral process.

Yakubu said the spate of arson and vandalisation of the commission’s facilities had become profoundly worrisome.

He said the threat, which had been on the rise since the 2019 general election, had now developed into a crisis.

“In the last three weeks or so, three of our local government offices in Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom State, Ohafia in Abia State, and Udenu in Enugu State have been set ablaze by unidentified persons.”

He noted that the facilities of the commission are there to serve the local communities for the most fundamental aspect of democratic governance, which is elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) however expressed worry over the silence of the federal government on the burning of offices of the INEC across the country.

National publicity secretary of PDP Kola Olagbondiyan told LEADERSHIP that “INEC knows their target, and like we said before, the silence of the APC-led federal government is ominous.

“PDP didn’t hand over a country where electoral institutions were being destroyed at will. We asked the federal government to find those responsible for these attacks on our democratic institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy organisations, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) have bemoaned the heightened security concerns in the nation and the burning of INEC offices nationwide, calling on security agencies to halt the menace.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Abuja, CDD director Idayat Hassan described the attacks on INEC facilities as systematic and an attempt to cripple and intimidate the commission.

Hassan, who said it was sad that an institution which embodies democracy is being undermined, called on the police and other security institutions to provide adequate security for the infrastructure.

According to her, “The attackers and all citizens must know that INEC has no responsibility in the governance of our country.

“Their role is to ensure that elections are conducted freely, fairly, and credibly. We as citizens must support the institution to be the true umpire we desire,” she added.

The executive secretary of CTA, Faith Nwadishi, called on security agents, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and civil society organisations to halt the rising trend.

According to her, “The burning of INEC offices across the country shows that a lot of Nigerians don’t know the role of INEC.

‘’The NOA, civil society should wake up to their responsibility and enlighten the citizens on the need to end the hostility.

‘’This act will definitely affect the conduct of 2023 elections in the country. Stakeholders should start a civic education so that people will understand the democracy value chain.”

While it is agreed that the attacks appear coordinated, the concern has remained the seeming inability to identify, let alone, nip in the bud the spate of attacks by security operatives.

Security experts, like Mike Ejiofor, a lawyer who served as director of DSS in several states in the South South, South West and North West regions said, “This is an attribute of insurgency where they begin to attack government institutions. The aim is to weaken the military and make people afraid and lose confidence in the government. That is exactly what they are doing. Although they have been denying it, I believe the security agencies will handle the situation.”

For his part, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Allamin Musa Daggash (rtd) blamed government’s inaction for the attacks, which he said has led to the deteriorating security situation over time.

Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Leonard Nzenwa while speaking with LEADERSHIP said the capacity of INEC to conduct elections was being diminished by the attacks.

Nzenwa, who is also chairman of Africa Alliance Congress (AAC), said the pattern of attacks should be a worry for any institution, pointing out that they appear to be targeted and coordinated to cripple INEC facilities.

The IPAC chairman recalled that he had earlier raised an alarm over plots to attack INEC’s headquarters.

“People who are undertaking this kind of suicidal mission are helping to erode the gains of democracy that we have garnered in this country so far.”

He added that it was better to have a process where better leaders would emerge through electoral processes to manage the affairs of this country and address all the worrisome issues.

“But when they go and evade institutions that are symbols of democracy that are helping to work towards getting a better system with people who are competent and able to take over leadership in this country then they are completely destroying the country.

“In their narrow sense, they might think they are making a statement but on a larger scale, they are destroying the country,” he said.

Nzenwa noted that the consequence of these attacks would require additional funding for the electoral commission in order to recover the damage caused by the attacks.

“Of course, they have a budget, and of course there might be contingencies and miscellaneous items, but the level this security crisis has taken has gone beyond the wildest imagination of any planner.

He, however, revealed that political parties under the aegis of IPAC would hold an emergency meeting in the coming weeks over the threats posed by the attacks on INEC and its ability to conduct elections.

He further gave the assurance that IPAC would not hesitate to expose any party discovered to be involved in the continuous attacks on INEC facilities.

Whether the needed political will to stop these attacks will manifest within an appreciable time to enable elections hold is another matter.