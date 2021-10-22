Rail travellers heading for Abuja were left stranded as suspected terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna railway track which, according to sources, inflicted technical damage on the train that departed Kaduna for Abuja on Thursday morning, forcing the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to suspend train services along the route indefinitely.

The managing director of the NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who confirmed the attack, said explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

“There was an explosion on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure that the train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route are fully restored,”

The NRC had, in a statement on its website, said the services were suspended for the safety of passengers and crew members.

The statement noted that efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route, adding that further information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly.

However, LEADERSHIP’s investigation revealed that the NRC had suspected that an attack could happen earlier in the week after the train crushed two masked men on the corridor.

One of the senior officials of the Corporation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the train heading for Kaduna crushed the men when they were engaged in some illegal activities on the track on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani had posted on his social media handle: ” Yesterday night bandits attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train. They planted an explosive that damaged the rail track and shattered the windshield of the train engine. They also opened fire, targeting the driver and the tank. It happened between Dutse and Rijana stations. The driver struggled to move towards Kaduna Rigasa station.

“This early morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive damaging railings. The train nearly skid off its path, then we miraculously escaped. All Kaduna Abuja train operations need to be suspended for today until this issue is addressed.”

ISWAP/Boko Haram Fingered

It was also gathered that following intelligence report, an incident was prevented Wednesday night by the security forces, a situation that caused the train that departed Abuja at 6:40 pm on Wednesday to arrive in Kaduna at about 2am on Thursday.

The Wednesday evening train was expected to arrive in Kaduna at 8:40pm, but because it took the security operatives several hours to clear the rail track of danger, the train spent over eight hours on the supposed two-hour journey.

This incident is coming few weeks after an allegedly leaked memo on a report of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from Sambisa Forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

A top security source said that the security agencies in the state had, in the past 72 hours, been struggling to prevent attacks on the train by terrorists suspected to be members of the ISWAP and Boko Haram groups.

According to the source, ”ISWAP and Boko Haram members have entered Kaduna, but the security agencies have been struggling to prevent them from setting up their camp in any part of the state.

“Tuesday till Wednesday morning, we could not sleep because we were struggling to dislodge the terrorists who were trying to bomb a bridge used by the Kaduna-Abuja train,” the source said.

Confirming the Thursday incident, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator in the 8th Assembly, said he and other passengers narrowly escaped death onboard the Kaduna-Abuja train after the rail track and train were attacked.

When our correspondent visited the Rigasa Train station, sales of tickets had stopped.

Passengers who came to the train station on Thursday morning to board the 10:35am train to Abuja were stranded as the 7am train that was supposed to arrive in Kaduna by 9am and return passengers to Abuja by 10:35am could not make it to Kaduna.

Many of the passengers were seen returning home with their luggage while those among them who felt the urgent need to visit Abuja decided to take the risk to go by road.

A Kaduna resident, Umar Kabeer, who chose to travel by road to Abuja, said, “Since all this is happening, I can’t postpone my journey. I have no choice but to go by road. May God protect us all from evil.”

Another traveller, Binta Usman, said she cannot but thank her God. She said she missed that train and was going to go with that of 10:30am before the news broke.

“We thought the train was safe but with what has happened now, only God will save us. I have cancelled the journey till another day when the situation has calmed down,” she said.

Although the video and pictures of the incident have gone viral, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammad Jalige, is yet to officially confirm the incident and he simply said “I will get back to you” when he was contacted.

2 Months After, Military Kills Al-Barnawi’s Successor

The National Security Adviser, Lt Babagana Monguno has disclosed that the military has taken out the new leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist group, Malam Bako who succeeded Abu Musab al-Barnawi.

Recall that last week the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky confirmed the death of the leader of ISWAP Abu Musab al-Barnawi.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Thursday after the National Security Council meeting, Mungono said the military has recorded tremendous success against the terrorists.

According to him” Now, the fact again is that the land forces have done an excellent job because, in the span of one month, we’ve been able to take out the leadership of the Islamic State with Africa Province, that is Abu Musab al-Barnawi. Two days ago, the man who succeeded him, one Mallam Bako, who is also one of the prominent leaders of the Shura Council of the Islamic State West Africa Province, was also taken out.

“Which means basically Shekau is out, Abu al-Barnawi is out, now Mallam Bako is out. They’re also contending with leadership and you know these things are also accompanied by a lot of inherent issues of trust, conflict, mutual suspicion, and other things.

“So, the operations being conducted by the armed forces in the northern part of the country, that is Operation Thunderstrike, Operation Hadarindaji, Operation Gama Aiki, Operation Dukanguduma, if you aggregate these operations, they put a lot of pressure on the leadership of the of the Islamic State West Africa Province, Boko Haram and also the tangential group known as Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

“Now, the successes of the land forces have also been reinforced by the activities of the Air Force. The Air Force has carried out a lot of interdiction missions and so far the number of missions they’ve carried out has yielded a lot of successes, especially in supporting other operations like the operations in the Northcentral; Operation Safe Haven in the Plateau, then Operation Well Stroke in plugin Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa states, while at the same time they’ve also supported operations in the Southeast; Operation Golden Dawn, and in the South-South; Operation Delta Safe,

For the Nigerian Navy, the NSA said it has not experienced the type of success it has experienced in the last six months.

“I can tell you on authority that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, has recorded so much success in the maritime domain.

What it has done in the last six months is to deploy its maritime domain awareness capabilities or assets to deal with the situation in the maritime domain, that is using the Falcon Eye and using the regional maritime awareness capability.

“What this has resulted in is that in the last quarter, the third quarter of this year, there has not been a single incident of piracy or sea robbery in our entire maritime domain.

Declare Bandits Terrorists, Northern Youths Tell PMB

Northern youths under the auspices of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum yesterday condemned in strong terms the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, as they called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare bandits as terrorists before it is too late.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Kaduna on telephone, the president, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima, said Buhari should act fast to tackle the insecurity facing the northern region and Nigeria in general.

One Year After, Negligence Mars Warri-Itakpe Train Operations

Barely one year after the inauguration of the Warri-Itakpe rail line for operations and six months after the commencement of freight operations, the services of the corridor have been marred by corruption, lack of maintenance, and ticket racketeering among other ills.

LEADERSHIP investigations have shown that the management of the station operates the station with little or no supervision.

Accessing the station in Agbor, Delta state, LEADERSHIP discovered that gaining entrance is very porous as there are no proper security checks even with all the load passing through the station.

Ticket racketeering is also a common phenomenon on the rail corridor as there is no guarantee of a seat after purchasing a ticket at a very high price.

Investigation also revealed that trains can be delayed for more than four hours as a result of breakdown and lack of proper maintenance. The coaches are overloaded forcing some passengers to stand all the way from Delta to Itakpe, in Kogi State.

Passengers Lament Decay Of Facilities, Operations

LEADERSHIP investigations showed that almost all of the train stations on the corridor have no electricity to power the water systems at the station and, sometimes, passengers resort to using nearby bushes to urinate or even defecate.

One of the passengers, Mike James, said he always found himself in that situation whenever he is traveling on the corridor as he ends up using the bushes for defection and this should be discouraged as open defecation poses environmental and health hazards.

Another passenger, Deborah Essien said it is rather embarrassing that a corridor that is just one year old is experiencing such deficiencies.

According to her, ”Imagine buying a ticket for as much as N7,000 for an original fare of N2,200 and coming into the coach to discover that someone was already seated on the seat with the same ticket number. When I asked why, all I was told was to look for another available seat.”

Another passenger, Onyinnaya Kalu lamented how she found herself in a different coach other than the one on her ticket due to improper coordination.

Abuja-Kaduna Service Also Threatened As Train Trips Rises To Ten Per Day

Meanwhile, the Abuja to Kaduna train service is also having a share of its own maintenance challenges.

The frequent breakdown of trains on the axis has been described as an embarrassment to the nation as barely six years after the inauguration of the Abuja-Kaduna rail lines constructed with huge loan facilities amounting to $500 million from the Chinese government, the Nigeria Railway Corporation cannot handle issues of train maintenance, thereby having to resort to avoidable apologies.

Passengers’ lives are put at risk anytime there is a breakdown.

The continuous insecurity on the Abuja-Kaduna road has forced thousands of passengers to start using the train and has raised the passenger volume to ten trips per day.

In 2019, the Nigeria Railway Corporation said the passenger traffic on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service had risen to 3,700 daily from its carrying capacity of 1,000 people.

However, currently, with a total of ten trips per day, the capacity has risen to 8,800 per day and the implication is that the trains are already over stretched.

This has given rise to the frequent breakdowns of trains recorded recently.

Recently, hundreds of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train service have been left stranded in the bush after the train developed a fault a few minutes after it left Rigasa Station in Kaduna State.

A passenger had taken to social media in a tweet to announce that the train had initially stopped twice before it finally broke down in the middle of a forest in Dutse, Kaduna.

It was gathered that the train had broken down several times in the past, leaving passengers stranded, disrupting their travel plans, and also exposing them to security risks.

The most recent delay and breakdown happened on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 when a 6pm train from Abuja arrived at Rigasa at about 1am due to unexplainable problems.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, acknowledged that the frequent breakdowns of locomotives on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor is a result of lack of spare parts for the trains.

Amaechi said his ministry had written to the President on this issue and that the president had graciously approved the purchase of spare parts for the Lagos-Ibadan trains.

“Very soon,” he said, “enough spare parts for the Lagos-Ibadan rail will arrive in the country. By the time this occurs, we will use some of these parts for the Abuja-Kaduna and, hopefully, the issue of incessant breakdown of the trains will be resolved.”

We Are Working On The Challenges – MD

In a bid to address the incessant breakdowns of trains on the Abuja to Kaduna corridor, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) earmarked October 19 to October 21 for a total maintenance of the trains.

NRC managing director, Fidet Okhiria, said this led to a reduction in the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna route for the period so as to enable the scheduled maintenance to take place with minimal disruption.

According to Okhiria, rather than the daily ten trips, there would be four trips only on October 19 and on October 20.

He added that on Thursday, October 21, there would be eight trips while full train services will resume on Friday, October 22.

Loan Repayment On Course – Minister

Meanwhile, the minister of Transportation has assured that the repayment of the Chinese loan taken for the rail project is course.

According to the minister, over N1 billion has been paid into a special account as the ministry’s contribution to repay part of the loan collected for the rail projects.

He said: “We have awarded a contract to three more companies if you add the ones I have mentioned, and one is 225km Itape-Warri.

“The one from Lagos to Ibadan is 156km, then the one from Abuja-Kaduna is about 186km; so close to 700km of rail completed and carrying out commercial activities.

“Within this period, as the minister, we have never paid money to the government but we got to the Ministry of Finance and asked them to open an account where we pay money every month as our own contribution for repayment of the loan. And I think we have gotten over N1billion already in the last few months. Every month that we pay, we are able to return close to N200million per month.”

This is even as the Debt Management Office (DMO) said “as of March 31, 2020, the total borrowing by Nigeria from China was $3.121 billion (N1,126.68 billion at $/N361). This amount represents only 3.94 percent of Nigeria’s total public debt of $79.303 billion (N28,628.49 billion) as of March 31, 2020.

“Similarly, in terms of external sources of funds, loans from China accounted for 11.28 per cent of the external debt stock of $27.67 billion at the same date.

“The $3.121 billion loans are project-tied loans. The projects (11 in number as of March 31, 2020), include: Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna section), Abuja Light Rail Project, Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Project (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) and Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Abuja-Keffi-Makurdi Road Project.

“The impact of these loans is not only evident but visible. For instance, the Idu- Kaduna rail line has become a major source of transportation between Abuja and Kaduna, while the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, already completed, will ease traffic on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway.”

Meanwhile, a standard gauge rail being planned from Kano State in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic is one of the projects President Muhammadu Buhari plans to fund with the fresh external loans he is asking the National Assembly to approve.

Buhari had asked the National Assembly to approve fresh external loans of $4.054bn and €710m ($839m).

He also sought the legislature’s approval for grant components of $125m in the 2018-2020 external rolling borrowing plan.

Buhari, in the letter, dated August 24, 2021, explained that the projects listed in the 2018-2021 federal government borrowing plan would be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency, EXIM Bank International Fund for Agricultural Development, Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered/China Export and Credit in the total sum of $4,054,476,863 and €710m (839m) and grant components of $125m.

According to the document, the $190,255,276 to be provided by European ECA/KfW/IPEX/APC will be spent on the Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line.

The document gave the project title as “Kano-Maradi SGR with branch to Dutse” and identified the implementing agency as the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

On the expected impact of the project on the geo-political development, the federal government wrote, “The project is to link Nigeria with Niger Republic from Kano-Katsina-Daura-Jibiya-Maradi with a branch to Dutse.

“It is part of the Trans-Africa Railway System and it is expected to improve the international trade between Nigeria, Niger and other North-Africa countries.”

Also, the $225,120,000 to be provided by China Exim Bank is expected to be spent on the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project. It is meant to cater for the construction of the branch line (Apapa-Tin Can Island Port) project.

On the impact of the project, the federal government said, “The project is to provide an alignment of routes from the Apapa Port Terminal to Tin Can Island Port and to enhance the economic activities at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.”