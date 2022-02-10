Attah Igala and president of Kogi State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, James Alaji Opaluwa, has called on his subjects to step up their social, political and economic activities to develop Kogi East senatorial district, which is the home of Igala-speaking people of Nigeria.

He made the call when the executive committee members of Uk’Omu Igala, the apex socio-cultural and political organisation, led by its national leader, Mr David Abutu, visited him in Idah, Kogi State.

The monarch urged the delegation to use their network to harness the mineral resources in Igala land in order to bring about development and create employment for the teeming youths who languish in poverty and frustration due to lack of jobs.

Opaluwa said, “Igala land is blessed with more than 65 per cent of natural resources found in Kogi State. However, most of them remain untapped, and for those being tapped, we are not deriving maximum benefit from them. I believe you have the capacity to bring about development in Igalaland, if you are united and passionate about it.”

Some of the mineral resources in Igalaland in commercial quantities, most of which are yet to be exploited, include, crude oil, iron ore, coal, kaolin, gold, marble, magnetite, apart from arable land for cash crop production. Already, as a result of the crude oil in Ibaji local government area of Kogi State, the federal government has included Kogi State among oil producing states.

He also charged them to embrace peace and unity, eschew bitterness, political violence, greed, and pull-him-down syndrome, which have hampered development in the senatorial district.

In his address, Abutu congratulated the paramount ruler for assuming the royal throne of his ancestors and pledged the support of the group to Attah Igala.

Abutu said, “Uk’Omu Igala’s objectives include engendering political, economic and social development in Kogi East Senatorial District. We engage in programmes and projects that will lead to political education and participation, economic empowerment for the underprivileged, and fighting for the rights of Igala people, to ensure we take our proper place in the Nigerian nation. One of the projects that is in the offing is Inikpi Radio, meant to facilitate dissemination of beneficial information, education, and entertainment for the people of this geopolitical region.”

The Uk’Omu Igala delegates included Major General Patrick Akpa (rtd), a former national leader of Uk’Omu Igala, Mrs Rakiya Abaji, deputy national leader, Dr Sabestin Abu, national secretary, Princess Vera Otimi Olive, national woman leader, Alhaji M. K. Audu, national financial secretary, Mrs Vivian Idama, national treasurer, Dr Theophilus Abbah, director of media and publicity.