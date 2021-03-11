BY HENRY TYOHEMBA AND RITA MOKWE, Abuja

Acting Secretary, Education Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Leramoh Abdulrazaq has commended Attarbiyyah school, Abuja over the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Abdulrazaq who spoke during the open house 2020/2021 academic session of the school to showcase projects prepared by the students, urged other Nigerians to invest in STEM education.

He said, “As you know, this is a private effort and it is a commendable effort one. When you see the general need in our environment, you will realize that we need a lot of this kind of effort from individual Nigerians and investors because the task of educating our future leaders is a duty for us, it is not a business that the government alone can handle.

“It is indeed interesting and exciting, when you talk about Science, Technology and Mathematics system, which is one of the fundamentals of this school, and when we are talking about development predicted on the researchers that scientists elope on the effort on the technologist.

“So when you decide to catch them young, as this school is trying to do full turn you are enlisting that idea in the children as they are growing, and on the importance of science education, the importance of technology we are talking today because a lot of research in sciences and technological development has come up,and has made life a lot much easier, so the earlier we catch this children the better for us as a nation, and no nation is going anywhere without science ,without technology. So, the focus, this story is out and should be encouraged,” he added.

Director of the school, Amina Abubakar said Attarbiyya was established in 2019 to fill the huge gap between good child upbringing and DTEM education among Muslim children.

According to her, “We are surrounded by technology and scientific products in our everyday affair. Therefore, as children grow up in an increasingly technologically and scientifically advanced world, they must be adequately prepared morally, intellectually and emotionally to fit efficiently into the 21st century technological world so that they can succeed and contribute to the growth and development of their world.

“Attarbiyya STEM school promotes critical thinking and provides an enabling environment for our children to explore, learn and innovate to solve problems and make informed decisions,” she said.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital Sensor Technology, Coding and Liquid Crystal Display,” she added that at this period of ravaging insecurity, food scarcity and the second variant of COVID-19 pandemic, all hands must be on deck to promote science and technology innovations to solve our problems.