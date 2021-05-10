* It’s nothing to worry about – Gambari

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The presidency has described an attempt to burgle the residence of the chief of staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari, as foolish.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday was reacting to reports that armed men suspected to be robbers invaded the residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari inside the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

According to reports by an online newspaper, People’s Gazette, the incident on May 9 prompted Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and an admin officer respectively, to abandon their residences.

However, Shehu said the attempt to burgle the residence of Gambari was unsuccessful.

He said, “the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” the presidency added .