A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has fixed April 29 for the fresh arraignment of Precious Chikwendu former wife of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, over allegations bordering on attempted murder of her former husband and children.

The police said Ms Chikwendu and others will be re-arraigned on a 14-count charge.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter after the police prosecutor, John Ijagbemi, applied for the amended charge to be read to defendants for them to take their plea.

But the judge said that the re-arraignment would not go on and adjourned the case to April 29 for plea to be taken.

Other defendants in the trial include Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while others are said to be at large.

In an amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 dated and filed by John Ijagbemi on behalf of Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 22, the ex-wife was said to have committed attempted culpable homicide on Nov. 24, 2018.

She was alleged to have carried two kitchen knives threatening to kill Fani-Kayode, the children and other occupants of the house at Asokoro within the court jurisdiction.

An offence said to be punishable under Section 229 of the Penal Code Law.

She was also accused of making false allegations on Nov. 24, 2018 with doctored pictures with intent to deceive members of the public and make them believe that the injuries in the pictures were inflicted on her by her ex-husband.

Besides, Chikwendu was alleged to have “criminally uploaded doctored/photo-shopped pictures” of her biological child, Liam Femi Fani-Kayode, who was four years old, in order to deceive members of the public that the child sustained injury on his forehead.