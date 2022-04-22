The Managing Director/ CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has canvassed radical attitude change among Lagos residents toward waste management , saying it will help to sanitize the environment.

Odumboni stated this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on Public Health Law 2015 and Environmental Management Protection Law 2017, organized by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, (AWAMN), in collaboration with LAWMA, in Ikeja area of state.

He also charged health officers to take responsibility by rededicating themselves to duty, to restore the old glory of that profession, when they commanded both fear and respect among residents.

Odumboni maintained that a key determinant of the success of waste management operations in the state was enforcement, noting there is the need for synergy among the various stakeholders, to work with a law that would enable seamless PSP operations for excellent results.

He said, “After what we do, even if we deploy the biggest resources, the biggest brain, the biggest mind into our day to day job, and we don’t have enforcement, definitely, there would be a lot of room for disorderliness.

“Now, our major challenge in this sector is the nonchalant attitude of our people, who are not ready to do what is right. We all know what the right thing is. It encompasses patronage of PSPs for proper disposal of waste, prompt payment of waste bills and separating waste at source, among others.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, reiterated that environmental infractions would now be prosecuted at designated magistrate’s courts, urging all stakeholders to work in synergy to transform the environment.