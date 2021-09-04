Africa Union member states need more sensitization on the role of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“I think one of the critical issues is more sensitization,” he noted during a meeting with judges of the court led by the president, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, at the Arusha office of the AU judicial agency yesterday.

His media aide, Laolu Akande, quoted him in a statement: “One of the critical issues is more sensitization among member states of the African Union. I think more countries would be more willing to identify as required, with the court. I think governments just require more assurance, especially on the issue of complementarity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing faith in the work of the court, he said; “I believe very strongly in the international and regional court system, especially with respect to the protection of human rights”