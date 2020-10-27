Former Premier League star, Darren Bent said Arsenal’s captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best since he signed a new three-year contract with the Gunners.

Aubameyang is yet to score a Premier League goal after committing his future to the Emirates Stadium outfit last month in a deal that earns him around £250,000 per week at the club.

On Sunday, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year played from start to finish in Arsenal’s 1-0 home loss to Leicester City but he failed to threaten goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with no shot on target.

His only league goal so far this campaign came against Fulham on an opening day, and Bent thinks Aubameyang’s form has dropped and he is not having the best time in Mikel Arteta’s team.

“There has been a drop-off,” Bent said on Talk Sport.

“You look at his form in the semi-final and the final of the FA Cup last season, the Community Shield and his performance against Fulham, he was arguably one of the best strikers in the Premier League, probably the best”.

“But since he signed that new contract, it might be a coincidence, but he’s looked like a shadow of himself”.

“He has missed big opportunities in games, he’s not working with the same intensity, he doesn’t look like he’s enjoying it as much”.

“Listen, confidence is massive in a striker. It is with any player, but particularly with a centre-forward, when you’re used to scoring as many goals as he is and then you suddenly stop scoring, it can be a little bit of a concern. But I think it’s even the work rate as well”.