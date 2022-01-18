The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers has rejected online auction announced by the federal government, stating that it will lead to delay and economic sabotage by the custodians of the items.

National president of the association, Aliyu Mohammed Kiliya, said online auction or internet auctioning of unserviceable and perishable items is tantamount to delay and loss of revenue.

“This cannot benefit the sellers or the potential buyers,” Kiliya said of the online Auction.

He said sales deals on special items like brand new vehicles, plants and machineries should be sold online and not unserviceable or perishable items as the case of those recovered assets that are mostly vehicles and other items that are now beyond economic repairs.

“The Nigeria Association of Auctioneers have experience Auctioneers that are capable of any type of Auctions sales therefore the standard and practice of disposal for unserviceable items is by open competitive bidding process,” he said. His argument is that it can guarantee maximum revenue and protect image of the government and interest of the general public.

“We sincerely appreciate the Government joint committee chaired by the Honorable Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for working tirelessly to ensure that due process are followed to avoid litigation and by extension for inviting all auctioneers that expressed their interest to submit their bids as stakeholders of the business and also participate as observers.

“The committee have demonstrated high level of transparency. Most potential buyers prefer open competitive Auction sales of unserviceable and perishable items. Online auction sales can result to hard sales due to lack of physical access to the items which can lead total decay of the items involved.

