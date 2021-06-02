The African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development’s (AUDA/NEPAD) briefing of its second review on Self-Assessment Reports is set for submission to President Muhammadu Buhari for onward action for national development.

Miss Gloria Akobundu, national coordinator of AUDA/NEPAD, made this known on Wednesday, at the stakeholders’ meeting for formal presentation of the Country’s Self-Assessment Reports (CSAR) of the second review.

Akobundu, who is also the chairman of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), highlighted the overall objective of the briefing, adding that it will effectively identify challenges observed in the process so far to proffer solutions to them.

“Specifically, the programme seeks to look at the report that is prepared on the basis of the briefing material prepared by the APRM Secretariat and the information provided in the country.

“It will look at both official and unofficial sources of information provided during the wide ranging consultations and interactions across the country, ” she said.

She assured that government was willing to address all identified challenges and ensure that there were provision of resources to take corrective measures.

Also, the chairman National Governing Council, APRM, Senator Abba Ali, said that AUDA/NEPAD’s second review was the most successful programmes in encouraging good governance and democratisation in Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

“It is a unique accountability method for African countries to review each other’s governance and hold each other to account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mechanism is innovative and bold attempt by Africans to improve governance and the well-being of all citizens,” Ali said.

According to him, APRM is a tool for sharing experiences, reinforcing best practices, identifying deficiencies, and assessing capacity-building needs to foster policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability high economic growth, sustainable development among others.

On his part, Dr Louis Mandama explained that APRM as a mechanism by which African countries were judged on their compliance with stated norms of governance, was a remarkable innovation.

Mandama added that APRM was designed to facilitate the delivery, not only of good governance, but also peace and security within the region and Nigeria in particular.

It is recalled that AUDA-NEPAD was established as the technical body of the AU.

Its madates are to coordinate and execute priority regional and continental projects to promote regional integration towards the accelerated realisation of Agenda 2063.

And also to strengthen capacity of African Union Member States and regional bodies.