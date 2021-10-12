Commandant general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi said he is set to rejig, reform and restructure the corps.

Audi who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, stated that the corps remain a committed, selfless and disciplined organisation working towards the fulfillment of its core mandates.

He advised the public to be wary of any frivolous, misleading and malicious information that is meant to distract the corps from realising its core mandates.

A statement signed by the director of public relations of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, also warned against unfounded and misleading allegations being peddled against the commandant general of the corps on some social media platforms.

The statement added that while the corps does not wish to join issues with anyone on the matter, the CG and the management team assured of the determination of the corps to continue to serve the public.