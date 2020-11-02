By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

Committed to spotlighting and elevating young local talent on the continent by investing capital and knowledge resources into African culture and communities, Audiomack today announced a partnership with Transsion Holdings, the manufacturer of popular smartphone brands, Tecno, Infinix and Itel. This partnership will further drive the growing need for a tech enabled platform for entertainment especially for the growing market within music lovers in Nigeria.

With a presence in all 54 African countries, Audiomack has focused on democratizing music streaming by providing accessibility for all, a mission which Transsion smartphone owners will greatly benefit from. This approach has resulted in significant organic growth for the app amongst its highly engaged users.

For the rapidly growing digital community, this partnership presents access to Audiomack’s uninterrupted stream of the best and newest of music and diverse playlist selections. “We are truly excited at the prospects of this partnership to offer best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists to the Transsion smartphone users”, said Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Audiomack Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, Mojisola Adenusi, Regional Manager, West AfricaTranssion Audience Network said ‘We’re delighted with this collaboration to drive Audiomack’s expansion across key markets in Africa. As a company with the vision to lead smart devices and mobile services in emerging markets, Audiomack’s ability to create a user-oriented consumer product for our users inspires us to take this even further.

“In addition, key partnerships are how we initiate valuable paradigm shifts in the mobile consumer space. Our current work with Audiomack is a recipe for expansion with one goal, to propel user engagement and deliver quality entertainment,” said, Itoro Uwemakpan, Strategy and Partnerships, West Africa Transsion Audience Network.