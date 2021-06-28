The Auditor-General for the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, has said that his office has not indicted the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

Aghughu, in a letter to the Chairman, House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, said his office issued audit queries to NIPC which are currently being responded to, and “so far there is no indictment on NIPC by my office.”

According to him, “NIPC’s response to our queries would inform our further actions, and where warranted, these would be compiled in my report together with those of other agencies where necessary. At the end of the exercise, the report would be forwarded to your esteemed committee in compliance with the constitutional provisions”.

In the letter titled, “Request For The Auditor-General’s Audit Report on Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC)” and dated July 24th, 2021, the auditor general said, “I have the honour to present my compliments and acknowledge receipt of your letter ref. no. HR/PAC/SC505/9NASS/AUGF 4/16 dated 22nd June, 2021 on the subject above.

The Auditor General’s office said earlier reports of indictment were “sensational.”

“Please be informed that presently, there is no audit report in respect of NIPC,” Aghughu re-emphasised.

Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Oluwole Oke, told our correspondent in a telephone interview that his committee was still expecting a detailed report on NIPC audit, in line with the provisions of section 86 of the constitution.