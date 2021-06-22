The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has clarified that the audit query it received from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) was a regular audit query of its accounts and not an indictment of mismanagement of public funds by the Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku.

Head of Corporate Communications, NIPC, Mr Emeka Offor, who provided clarification on the query following a publication by LEADERSHIP, said that the Commission has responded to the query, providing point-by-point clarifications on all the issues raised.

According to him, the query and the responses are part of regular engagements that happen between government agencies, before the OAuGF complete their work and issue a final report and therefore not meant for the public domain.

Mr Offor said this was a routine communication that goes back and forth between Commission and the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and the Commission has been responding to every issue raised and would continue to respond until the OAuGF was satisfied and a Final Audit Report prepared by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Recall that in a bid to consolidate the Commission’s reputation as a proactive and transparent organisation, NIPC voluntarily advised in early June 2020 that it remitted N5.36 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) from its N11.61 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January 2016 and March 2021.

The remittance to the CRF represents 46 per cent of the total IGR it generated during the period.

He emphasised that increasing adherence to extant rules and transparency has become NIPC’s trademark since the Executive Secretary, took office in November 2016.

LEADERSHIP checks indicate that the NIPC was ranked 2nd out of the 213 MDAs evaluated, in the 2020 FOIA Compliance and Transparency Award, maintaining the ranking it first attained in 2019, for the second successive year. NIPC was the most consistent among the leading MDAs ranked in 2019 and 2020.

NIPC’s ranking improved from 90th out of 131 in 2016 when the current Executive Secretary took office to 2nd in 2019 and 2020, validating the hard work done by Management and staff at improving accountability, transparency and compliance with the FOIA.