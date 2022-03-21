House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned 17 subsidiaries of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) now NNPC Limited to answer questions on the audit queries issued by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation over the operation of their finances between 2014 and 2019.

In a letter signed by the committee’s chairman, Hon. Oluwole Oke and dated 16th March,2022, the companies are expected to provide copies of their audited accounts for 2015 -2021 in compliance with financial regulation No, 3210(v), evidence of submission of copies to auditor-general’s office

The letter reads: “Pursuant to sections 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Order XX Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Order, I again request you to provide all the managing directors of the following 17 NNPC subsidiaries with their accounting officers to appear before the committee and answer all issues raised against them in the above subject matter.”

The subsidiaries are Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, Pipeline and Products Marketing Company Limited, Duke Oil Company Inc; West Africa Gas Limited, Nidas Marine Limited, which are to appear on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Others areHyson (Nigeria) Limited, Nigeria Gas Company, National Engineering and Technical Company, National Petroleum Exchange, NNPC Pensions Limited, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, to appear on Thursday, March 24, 2022, while Port Harcourt Refining Company, NNPC Retail Limited, Integrated Data Service Limited, National Petroleum Investment & Management Services (NAPIMS) and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency PPPRA) are to appear on Friday, March 25.

They are also to present to the House, evidence justifying non-cooperation in respect of constitutional checks conducted based on Section 85(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The 17 companies had failed to appear before the committee on several occasions, even after threats of invoking the provisions of the constitution to issue a warrant of arrest.

However, the management of the NNPC Limited had assured the committee that the companies would honour the invitation and asked that the letter of summons be channelled through the group managing director who would lead them on days allotted to them.

