By Tunde Oguntola |

A non-governmental organisation, Transparency Advocacy For Development Initiative (TADI) has said the report of job racketeering in Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji Ondo State was false and misleading.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja, signed by the executive director, TADI, Amb. Yomi David, noted that the report lacks factual and verifiable facts to prove the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The publication alleged that the rector of the institution Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin involved himself in job racketeering and other official misconducts which was not clearly stated in the said publication probably due to lack of evidence and deliberate attempt to misinform the public.

“We hereby call on all relevant agencies of government fighting the menace of fake news to bring Sahara Reporters to book for peddling fake information.

Advertisements

TADI also asked all news sites that published the news to retract the publication with immediate effect and tender apology to the rector, management of the institution, and the general public.