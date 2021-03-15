ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola has matriculated 67 new students for Spring 2021 session.

President of the University, Dawn Dekle, in her welcome address, urged students to make the best use of their time on campus.

Dekle emphasised that development, entrepreneurship, research and innovation are the bedrock of the scholarly pursuits as the institution is committed to providing solutions to real problems in the society.

She said, since inceptition in 2005, AUN has never suspended operation.

“Our technological prowess was at full strength, when we transitioned from a residential campus to hybrid-online modes of instruction.

“The university developed new ways to satisfy intellectual needs to over come challenges of COVID-19.

“This year, only 67 students made the cut, the list was more selective due to the university’s strict COVID -19 guidelines.

“With small class sizes of 25 students only, those admitted are closely supervised by a pool of Professors from over forty nationalities across the world.”

She told the student to study hard as “they will soon experience the thrill of serving in the community and the reward of giving without without expeectation of receiving in returns.”

Suraiya Abba Tahir, newly admitted student of computer science, promised to pursue her studies vigorously to better her future.

Highlights of the matriculation was the Spring 2021 pledge ceremony which began with a procession of professors donned in red and blue academic gowns, led by Faculty Marshall Dr. Hassan Yusuf.