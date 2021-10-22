No few than 57 of the rescued Chibok schoolgirls have gotten admission at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola Adamawa State.

The executive director, communications of the university, Daniel Okereke, disclosed this in a statement after the school’s 2021 annual convocation and pledge ceremony.

“The American University of Nigeria (AUN) has just held this year’s annual convocation and pledge ceremony, which included fifty-seven of the rescued Chibok Girls now young women and first-year university students,” he said.

He said they have been on the scholarship of the Federal Government of Nigeria under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and were sent to AUN, which has the facilities and resources to mentor them through their personal healing, educational development, and gradual community reintegration.

“They take their places among the newly matriculating students, including dozens transferring from foreign universities, particularly from the United States and other Nigerian universities.

“Many of them have indicated interest in studying law, natural and environmental sciences, accounting, entrepreneurship, business administration, communications, multimedia design and economics,” he said.