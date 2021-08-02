President/vice chancellor of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Margee Ensign, has urged the federal government to integrate technology into education to address the issue of out-of-school children in the country.

Ensign who stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said with technology such as smartphones, knowledge can be transferred to the kids from wherever they are living.

The president, who lamented that children are not learning because their parents are scared of allowing them to go to school for fear of insurgents, poverty and other factors, admonished people to stop addressing them as out-of-school children but should call them ‘children not learning’.

She said the university is adopting the “Feed and Read Programme” which is helping to bring kids under a platform where they feed them and teach them how to read and learn basic Mathematics.

On the issue of Chibok girls where one of them graduated recently from the university, she said most of the kidnapped girls are more focused and have the mind-set to change the narrative in Nigeria.

“We need to change the narrative. Let’s quit talking about the kidnapped children, let’s talk about these young women who are now strong and resilient and prepare to face the world. I want people to know that young people like this who went through trauma that we can’t imagine have graduated and are ready to contribute to society.”

She said everyone should focus on ensuring that children are not kidnapped again.