ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has backed the ongoing strike action embarked by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Parliamentary Staff Union of Nigeria (PASAN) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), urging the government to urgently accede to the union demands.

The general secretary, AUPCTRE, Comrade Sikiru Waheed, made the statement in a solidarity press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Waheed said JUSUN action was based on the constitutionally approved autonomy for the judiciary, while that of PASAN is premised on the financial autonomy for the legislative arms of government and ASUP is on lack of adequate funding for tertiary education and payment of backlog of salaries and owed the lecturers.

He said AUPCTRE is giving total support to the demands and actions of the three unions because it is justified to be patriotic.

“This union salutes the courage of members of these unions for their steadfastness with their leaders,” Waheed said.