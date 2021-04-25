ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has thrown it weight behind the ongoing strike actions embarked upon by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Parliamentary Staff Union of Nigeria (PASAN) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), urging the Federal Government to urgently accede to the demands of the unions.

The general secretary, AUPCTRE, Comrade Sikiru Waheed, made the disclosure in a solidarity press statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Waheed said JUSUN action was based on the constitutionally approved autonomy for the judiciary, while that of PASAN is premised on the financial autonomy for the legislative arm of the state governments and ASUP is complaining on the lack of adequate funding for tertiary education and payment of backlog of salaries owed the lecturers.

He said AUPCTRE was giving total support to the demands and actions of the three unions because they are justified and patriotic.

“This union salutes the courage of members of these unions for their steadfastness with their leaders,” AUPCTRE added.