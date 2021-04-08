By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has called on the state government to pay up all outstanding entitlement to workers and pensioners without further delay.

The union also frowned seriously at the alarming rate of kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, ritual killings and other vices in the nation.

A communique issued at the end of the 24th plenary session of the union’s National Governing Council (NGC), signed by the national president, Benjamin Anthony and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the federal government should declare a state of emergency on security matters in Nigeria.

The union also observed the lackadaisical attitude of the government to arrest the situation and other precautionary measures aimed at curbing the incidence which has caused a shameful kidnapping of whole families across the states of the federation.

The communique said NGC was worried at the anti-worker posture of the government of Imo State towards workers’ welfare.

It said the meeting “expressed surprise at the unwarranted occupation of the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with thugs where 13 industrial Unions including AUPCTRE were barred from entering their offices for the past two months.”

The NGC also condemned the “action of government for its utter refusal to pay third party deductions including union dues with the aim of crippling the unions.”

The communique reads in part: “NGC-in-session, therefore, calls on NLC and organised labour and civil society organisations to occupy Imo State so that Imo State workers could be free from the bondage of the government.

“Similarly, the NGC-in-session condemns non-payment of salaries to over 10,000 workers from February 2020 to date, as well as the non-payment of pensions to over 5,000 pensioners from March 2020 to date.”

The NGC-in-session, therefore, called on the government to pay up all outstanding entitlement to workers without further delay.