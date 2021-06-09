Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and the Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have expressed dissent over plans to privatise the water, energy, and waste management sector.

While advocating for Public Private Partnership (PPP), the two unions during a leadership training workshops jointly organised in partnership with Public Service International (PSI) in Abuja, yesterday, said the unions’ interest apart from saving jobs of members included the provision of clean public energy delivered to Nigerians.

The president of AUPCTRE, Comrade Benjamin Anthony, said the workshop was about raising awareness and imparting knowledge on the leadership of labour unions on the negative s of privatisation in the water, energy, and waste management sector across the sub-Saharan African region.

The labour leader said the unions have the mandate of protecting the jobs of their members.

He said when these essential services are privatised they typically cut off wages and lay off workers which usually lead to poor service delivery and unemployment.