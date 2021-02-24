By KELVIN ALOHAN,

The AusRelief Limited (AR), an Australian-based Non-Governmental Organization and the Development Initiative of West Africa (DIWA) has awarded university scholarships to five girls in Jigawa State.

The programme which targeted women and girls from economically- disadvantaged background hopes to expand to other states in the Northwest region of Nigeria.

The girls who are from different local government areas of Jigawa State will be sponsored with funds from AusRelief throughout their first degree programme under the Programme, “Girls Identified for Training, Education and Development (GIFTED).”

The Programme Manager of DIWA, Musa El-thani Muhammad, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Jigawa, that DIWA has empowered not less than 10 girls right from the secondary level up to completion of their university education in the past.

He said the current “programme will cater for the girls tuition fees, accommodation support (as the case might be) and study materials.

“The programme will also train the girls in relevant entrepreneurial and life skills.

“This time around, the GIFTED programme intends to cover up five states in the Northwest of Nigeria, but it is starting from Jigawa State,” he said.

El-thani Muhammad in the statement explained that the selected girls were very thankful for the sponsorship and expressed confidence that the gesture will go a long way in changing their lives and making them better women.

Reacting, Fatima Usman, a professional nurse who recently finished her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a graduate of the previous GIFTED programme being implemented by DIWA said that benefiting from the programme is one of the best things that have happened to her.

She added that, aside the high-quality educational support which made her graduate with flying colours, she learnt personal development, leadership and confidence-building through the life skills and study trips.