Rafael Nadal advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time, closing his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over 16th-seeded Fabio Fognini yesterday with an ace.

The No. 2-ranked Nadal was wary of Fognini and lifted his game in the second and third sets to avoid any repeat of the 2015 US Open. That’s when Fognini became one of only two players who have rallied from two sets down to beat Nadal in five.

There was no chance this time. Nadal responded to dropping a service game in the second set by breaking straight back.

He will now play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who moves into the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini withdrew before their fourth-round match because of an abdominal injury.

Tsitsipas lost to Nadal in the Australian Open semifinals in 2019.

It will be Nadal’s 43rd Grand Slam quarterfinal. He shares the record for most men’s major titles with Roger Federer. They each have 20.

Nadal’s preparation for the year’s first major was hampered by back stiffness.

“I’m happy the back is holding better,” he said after the win over Fognini.