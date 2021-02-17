Rafael Nadal saw his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title end as Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas fought back from two sets down to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Spanish second seed, 34, was stunned as Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas, 22, broke out into a huge smile, almost in disbelief, after converting his third match point.

Tsitsipas will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in Friday’s semi-final.

Fourth seed Medvedev beat compatriot Andrey Rublev to reach the last four at the Australian Open for the first time.

The 25-year-old won 7-5 6-3 6-2 as his childhood friend Rublev, who was seeded seventh, struggled in the 29C temperatures at Melbourne Park.

ATP Finals champion Medvedev now puts a 19-match unbeaten streak on the line against Tsitsipas, who needed over four hours to overcome Nadal.

“I’m speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court,” said Tsitsipas, who was still out of breath in his on-court interview.

“My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court.

“I started very nervous, I won’t lie. I don’t know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird.

“Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable.”