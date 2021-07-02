Austrian-born Nigerian defensive midfielder, Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa, has said that he was looking forward to having a successful career at his new club, Offenbacher Kickers.

Okungbowa recently signed a deal with the Kickers from VfB Lübeck in the German Bundesliga 3 on a free transfer.

Okungbowa said in an interview with the club media that Offenbacher Kickers deal will no doubt add values to his playing career.

“I am very happy to be able to play at such an emotional club. This is exactly my thing!

“After they showed me the environment and the possibilities, there was no question for me whether I would accept the offer from Kickers Offenbach.

“I want to get fully involved here and be successful with the OFC,” Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa said.

Thomas Sobotzik, managing director of OFC Kickers, said that the 27-year-old Okungbowa would be an asset for the German club.

Sobotzik said: “Due to his technical, strategic and physical abilities, Osa can be used very flexibly both in the defensive midfield and in the back row.

“As a so-called ‘late starter’, the former top talent of the Rapid Wien talent factory made his breakthrough in professional football in the past two seasons. We hope and count on Osa to be able to confirm and further expand these achievements at OFC.”

Okungbowa joined Rapid Wien in 2010 from the amateur club, Donaufeld. He made his professional debut for Rapid Wien in a 2–1 loss against Sturm Graz on November 27, 2016.

On January 18, 2019, Osarenren Emmanuel Okungbowa signed for the rest of the season with Floridsdorfer AC. He signed for German 3 Liga side, VfB Lübeck, on a one-year contract in July 2020.

Okungbowa was born in Austria to Nigerian parents .

Okungbowa played in 31 games in the third division in the VfB Lübeck jersey last season.

Previously, the 1.89-meter-tall left-footer was under contract with Rapid Vienna and Floridsdorfer AC, among others.

Born in Vienna, he played a total of 28 games in the Bundesliga and the second division of Austria for both clubs.