An author and boy-child advocate, Ebuka Ede, has called on schoolboys to possess the right information about themselves and not to be carried away by youthful exuberance that can destroy their future.

Ede spoke at a ‘Reformation Training’ sessions at the GSS Lugbe, GSS Pyakassa, GSS Apo, Pace Setters Academy, GSS Tudun Wada, in Abuja.

The training will continue every week till the remaining schools are covered.

He also highlighted the contents of his book entitled, ‘The Journey Into Manhood’ which addresses the changes in the physiology of boys, their challenges and responsibilities, among others.

He said, “the society and organisations have paid so much attention to the girl-child with little or no much done for boys, yet demanding for boys to turn out as responsible citizen.

“Research has shown that more women abuse boys than boys abuse boys. Most boys are either abused by their housemaids, aunts, or neighbours mostly at the of age 6, age 8, and age 10.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the need for boys to be exposed to sex education, understanding the changes at puberty and how to handle such changes, and possible counseling platforms that will make boys speak out when they have challenges.

This ‘Reformation Trainings’ for boys is scheduled to take place between October and November 2021 to reach 5,000 boys in 20 secondary schools across Nigeria with giving away of about 5,000 free copies of the author’s new book.