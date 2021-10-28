Author of a new book, which explores Nigeria’s tourism potential, Nana Yakubu, has charged the federal government to make tourism a compulsory subject in Nigerian schools.

This, according to her, will equip students with the requisite knowledge and skills to explore the diverse opportunities and careers in the sector for job creation.

Yakubu gave the charge in Abuja during the formal launch of her book titled: “Introduction to Tourism Studies for Schools and Colleges.”

She said teaching tourism from secondary school is what the federal government should do to ensure that tourism, as an entrepreneur course is not optional, but compulsory, adding that it would make the youths to be grounded in tourism.

“We cannot deny the fact that Nigeria is blessed with tourist attractions, ranging from cultural, natural and manmade attractions and the younger generation need to be properly trained and adequately informed to be knowledgeable about tourism assets and opportunities in Nigeria and that they can build careers in the sector, and getting the vision early will no doubt enable them understand the requirements and sway them into better a future”.

Reviewing the book, director, general studies and research, NIHOTOUR, Dr Taiwo Famogbiyele, said the book provided useful insights into Nigeria’s tourism sector with the potential to foster socio-cultural unity among the diverse ethnic groups in the country.