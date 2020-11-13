The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries OPM Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere will on the 16th of , November 2020 hold a special launch with children suffering from autism syndrome that are from indigent homes. A statement from the General Overseer said those qualified for the Special Launch must be children from poor homes.

It should be noted that the popular Port Harcourt based cleric runs over 15 free schools across the country and a free school for children suffering from autism syndrome that are from disadvantaged homes.

The United Nations Children and Education Fund projects the prevalence of the syndrome at 0.7 percent while discrimination is high. A situation where the clergy known for his humanitarian activities is Keen to address.

The essence of the launch according to the statement is to give the kids a sense of belonging when considering the level of stigmatisation they received from the society.

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere also said it is important that the Nigerian government strengthens laws that will help the average Nigerian child suffering from this syndrome stressing that laws that will go against stigmatisation and other forms of abuse against children sufferings from this syndrome is important.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere the founder of the Omega Power Ministries OPM, is known to be champion of the rights and privileges of Nigerian children sufferings from autism syndrome. He is the first Nigerian to have established a free school for them in the country.

Meanwhile, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has adopted a lady suffering from autism syndrome owing to her pregnancy as a result of being raped.

Apostle Chinyere on Friday 13th of November took the autism patient Faith Solomon to his house in the GRA area of Port Harcourt where she will be staying with the benevolent man of God.

Aside the now fortunate Faith Solomon, Apostle Chinyere is known to have taken in kids with such cases where he gives them the best if what they ordinarily lack in life.