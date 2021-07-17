A fatal motor accident claimed the lives of 10 persons in Kanbi village, Moro local government area of Kwara State yesterday.

It was gathered that the accident which was as a result of over speeding involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number XC 157 SMK and a truck.

According to sources, the corpses of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Weekend last night.

“The driver of the 18-seater passenger bus survived. They were coming from Minna, Niger State, going to Offa but rammed into a stationary truck carrying logs which had broken down on the road.

“Ten of them died instantly while the survivors including the driver have been taken to the hospital. The corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the UITH”, Owoade said.

