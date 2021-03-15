By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has sent a get- well message to the players and officials of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Akwa United FC who were involved in an auto crash in Enugu at the weekend while on their way to Kaduna for the NPFL matchday15 clash with Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse.

This is even as the Akwa Ibom State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have also prayed for the quick recovery of players and officials of the club who sustained injuries in the accident.

Governor Emmanuel in a statement released yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh thanked God that sad and unfortunate as the crash was, no life was lost.

“Let me commend the Enugu State Government and indeed the management of Enugu Rangers Football Club for their brotherly love and the quick assistance rendered to our team.”

“Your timely intervention helped in no small measures to mitigate further injuries and evacuation for urgent medical attention.”

“We will do all we can, to further provide any needed assistance to the players and others who were affected,” the statement said.

Emmanuel who also commended the League Management Company for promptly postponing the matchday15 clash earlier billed for yesterday, March 14, 2021, prayed for timely psychological and physical recovery of the players.