The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, (AMDON) has rejected the new vehicle identification number (VIN) valuation automated system for payment of vehicles customs duty.

The association submitted that the use of the system runs foul of the enabling law which the Nigeria Customs Service is using in its implementation.

President of the association, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin said the association is asking for the suspension of the policy pending the review and involvement of all stakeholders.

He said since its members are part of the stakeholders, the option left is for its temporary suspension pending when all views are collated and acceptable to all.

‘Based on its aftermath effects on our businesses especially the intended car buyers, the implementation of this policy will automatically lead to geometrical hike in purchase of vehicles, which will grossly destabilise the gains already recorded in the transportation sector.’

He therefore called on the federal government and the Nigerian Customs Service, for the sake of its citizens, to suspend this policy and liaise appropriately with all stakeholders in this field.

He told journalist in Abuja that what the law mandates the Customs to collect was purchasing and not depreciating cost of a vehicle.

In the same vein, the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT chapter of AMDON, Alhaji Adamu Damisa said for peace to reign, the valuation system should be suspended and those acting outside the law should be brought to books.

Damisa who led members of the association in protest to the zonal office of the Nigeria Customs Service in Gwagwalada, a suburb of Abuja said if the Customs insists, AMDON will have no option but to seek legal redress.

The peaceful protest by FCT chapter of AMDON was part of the nationwide protest by motor dealers to show their displeasure against the arbitrary increase on payment on all vehicles been imported into the country.

The chairman enjoined the government to make reference to the Customs and Excise Act 20 of 2003 which talks about purchasing value.

‘We are not against the use of VIN-Valuation System but it should be redesigned according to the Customs and Excise Act.”

While commending the efforts of the Freight and Forwarding association and the Clearing agents for standing in the gap for AMDON, Damisa said there was need for all stakeholders to be carried along before any implementation.