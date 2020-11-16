By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

The director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, has challenged auto technicians and mechanics in Nigeria to show keen interest in emerging technologies in the automotive industry to enable them keep abreast with the latest trends and stay in the competition.

Aliyu was speaking virtually during the closing ceremony of the NADDC two weeks training in Kano on the repair and maintenance of heavy duty vehicles for 300 heavy-duty technicians drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the capacity building which is one of the focal elements of the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) had become necessary considering the alarming statistics on road traffic crashes involving tankers, trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles.

“In recent times there has been outcry on the rising cases of road traffic crashes involving tankers, trailers and other heavy duty vehicles across the country with its attendant losses in human life and properties,” he said, adding that the NADDC decided to hold the training as part of its contribution toward solving the problem.

“It is important for everyone here especially the graduating trainees to know that technology in the auto sector advances continually and at a very fast pace.

“Most heavy duty vehicles today are built with a lot of electronically controlled systems. The only way to meet up with this advancement is training and re-training, which fortunately is also one of the focal elements of Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAID) that is being driven by NADDC,” he stated, while assuring that the NADDC would continue to support and collaborate with the national associations of the auto technicians with a view to ensuring that vehicles on Nigerian roads were safe and working at efficient levels.

“I want to believe that this two (2) weeks training has helped in no smaller way to improve your knowledge of modern heavy duty vehicles, its components and maintenance,” the DG said.

“With the completion of this training in Kano today, about 300 technicians drawn from the six geo-political zones are now better individuals with admirable skills in a very interesting and important sector which is the automotive sector,” he added.

Permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, in his goodwill message on the occasion also noted that with the recent trend in the technological space, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind

“Presently, motor vehicles (heavy duty vehicles inclusive) are more electronic in operations than mechanical. It therefore becomes imperative that our technicians are given the necessary skills to work on these vehicles,” he said.

Gwarzo commended the DG for the programme and urged that the NADDC would continue in its efforts to ensure that auto technicians in the country remained up to date in evolving trends in auto technology.