By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Autochek Africa, Wednesday signed an agreement with the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) to provide digitised car sales, car loans and car repairs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, the CEO of Autochek Africa, Etop Ikpe said this strong corporation is geared at delivering a digitized and enabling platform for vehicle dealers in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that “Autochek through its technology solution would be working with AMDON to create a more sustainable and structured marketplace for cars in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership, AMDON members are introduced to a platform that combines technology and data to create a single marketplace for car sales, car loans and repairs in Nigeria.

“This collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace which increases the visibility of their inventory to potential car buyers across Nigeria.

“Car buyers not only have access to select from a large pool of cars, they also get access to multiple car loan offers from finance partners on the Autochek platform thus further driving ease of purchase and auto financing penetration in Nigeria.

“This increase in automotive commerce has cascading benefits all along the value chain with one of the major benefits being increased job opportunities as we see more dealer empowerment and liquidity in the ecosystem.”

In addition to this, the partnership introduces a standardized inspection and rating system for cars thus enhancing customer trust in completing the vehicle purchase process.

Also speaking, the chairman of AMDON, Prince Adedoyin stated in his remark that, “this partnership is timely and beneficial because It gives our members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology provided by Autochek. We have come together to collectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for AMDON members and the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole. In addition to this, we are also providing value added services for customers as they can now access car loans through the Autochek platform to purchase cars.”