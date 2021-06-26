A fatal accident along Gbongan/Ibadan highway in Ayedaade local government area of Osun State has claimed 11 lives.

Besides, no fewer than 22 persons were injured in the accident that occurred at about midnight opposite Ayedaade local government council secretariat along Gbongan-Ibadan expressway.

A release by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) public relations officer, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, stated that the accident involved a white Mazda E2000 bus with registration number KJA392YA and a black Toyota Hiace bus registration number GWL427YM.

According to her, the remains of 10 of the victims were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife (OAUTH) while the corpse of one of the victims was immediately taken care of by his kinsmen.

Also, 16 injured victims were taken to Ariremako Hospital in Gbongan town while the remaining six injured victims were taken to the Central Hospital in Osogbo.

Sources hinted that darkness of the night, bad weather and over-speeding factors might be responsible for the head-on collision by the buses involved in the accident.

Ogungbemi added that while the vehicles involved were taken over by the Divisional Traffic Unit of Gbongan police post, other items were in possession of FRSC.

