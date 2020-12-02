The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) will create two million jobs annually in the country.

Sylva disclosed this at the inauguration of the programme by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the introduction of gas for the powering of automobile and other engines was a step in the right direction, adding that it remained a cheaper and cleaner source of energy.

The gas products are Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The minister said, “It is very important to note that this shift to gas underscores Mr President’s seriousness and determination in the development of Nigeria’s vast gas resources.

“This initiative is envisaged to create two million jobs per annum, promote skills acquisition and enhance technology transfer in addition to growing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”.

Earlier in his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to fuel.

Speaking virtually from the State House during the unveiling ceremony, the President noted that the deregulation of the downstream sector had exposed Nigerians to price volatilities in the global market, hence attention should be paid to more affordable alternative for energy, especially with Nigeria’s heavy gas reserve.

He stated: “It is no longer news that the vast Natural Gas resources, which Nigeria is endowed with has hitherto been used sub-optimally as a result of a dearth of gas processing facilities and infrastructural connectivity for effective and optimal domestic utilisation.

“I therefore encourage everyone to embrace gas in form of LPG, CNG and LNG as an alternative fuel for autos and other prime-movers.

“The minister of State Petroleum Resources is hereby directed to commence the process of handover of mass transit buses to Organised Labour as part of our government’s pledge to continue providing support that will ease the transportation challenges Nigerians are facing at this time.’’

Also speaking, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, stated that the federal government from 2016 to 2019, spent over N3 trillion subsidising the pump price of petroleum products particularly premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

He insisted that the subsidy regime did not benefit the masses, adding that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible to continue with the onerous subsidy regime.