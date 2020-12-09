By Wakil Abubakar

With the Federal Government’s bold strides in the transition to autogas as an alternative and eco-friendlier fuel, from the adverse impacts of petrol and diesel as conventional fuels, Nigeria certainly appears determined in engaging with the realities of the times we live in.

This is not only in terms of taking its climate response actions more seriously, which is good for the environment, but also as good economics, particularly with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, occasioning a burst in the commodity cycle. This has knocked the bottom off the price of oil in the international markets, and deeply unsettled the national economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the transition to the use of autogas in place of petrol and diesel is a transition to a cleaner and greener future. More so, this is an energy source that is smarter, in being cheaper, more efficient, and ultimately sustainable.

In the projection of the Federal Government’s newer energy policy, the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), which is driving this process, the adoption of autogas in Nigeria will see to no less than one million vehicles (including cars and trucks, etc.) being converted to dual fuel systems that can use both autogas and conventional fuels (whether petrol or diesel) by the end of 2021.

Advertisements

While this energy transition will allow for significant savings in the fuel costs of users and allow for vehicle engines to last longer, importantly this would lead to a lesser carbon footprint in the ecosystem.

It is a scientific fact, as climate change responses have shown, that greenhouse gases and other emissions resulting from the use of conventional fuels need to be cut down radically, due to the adverse effects of a warmer environment on human security, and on economic activities such as agriculture, which is still largely rain-fed, and constitutes a significant part of the country’s GDP.

Basically, this Federal Government’s energy shift from the traditional fuels to gas, which aligns with global best practices, has been emphasised in the declaration of the year 2020 as the ‘Year of Gas’. Intrinsic to this policy decision was the inauguration of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in January this year. This reveals gas as a more sustainable energy source, as Nigeria holds proven reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas.

Within its wider framework, the NGEP seeks to activate the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the broader embrace and utilisation of Nigeria’s gas assets. This is in order to deliver sustainable energy to Nigerians through the improvements in the access to and availability of gas, and the boosting of gas-based industrialisation, which would lead to the economic diversification of the country’s crude resources.

This is part of a long-term strategy to grow the Nigerian economy in real terms, through utilisation of the country’s gas resources, to enable manufacturing, fabrication, and the development of infrastructure.

Correlated to this will be the improvements to the lives of citizens through the building of indigenous technical expertise, skills and manpower, and stimulation of the different sectors of the economy, to create the much-needed jobs in the country.

The NGEP is basically about the promotion of gas usage, as key to the National Gas Policy, which is central to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ strategic priorities for 2019 to 2023.

The programme has been made possible through the commitment and sturdy collaboration of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, as led by the Honourable Minister of State, His Excellency Timipre Sylva, operating in synergy with stakeholders in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), under the leadership of the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, and other stakeholders. They all worked together in making President Buhari’s directive on the uptake and usage of gas to become a reality.

Autogas is a omnibus energy source comprising three gas fuels, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), signalling as much as a 90 per cent reduction in the Carbon and Nitrogen Oxide emissions associated with conventional fuels; the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), with no lower than 80 per cent in its Carbon and Nitrogen Oxide emissions; and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), equally with about a 70 per cent decrease in its hydrocarbon emissions.

Taken as an aggregate, in relation to petrol and diesel, these gas fuels emit less than 50 per cent greenhouse gases into the environment; they save about 50 per cent on fuel costs; and they are generally less harsh on vehicle engines over time, giving our combustion powertrains up to 50 per cent more life.

There is certainly an economic premise and anchor for the switch to gas, beyond the well-documented fact that a cleaner environment offers more sustainability to human life and productive endeavours, which ramps up economies and wealth on the long haul.

The uptake of autogas is essentially cheaper for individuals, households and businesses, who will now spend less on energy for their mobility, with this lower cost allowing for more disposable income for other economic activities, and more importantly leading to reductions in the costs of goods and services.

It also diversifies Nigeria’s energy resources, beyond crude oil; strengthens the country’s gas value chain, as fulfilment of the promises of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP); and creates over two million direct and indirect jobs per annum.

Linked to the latter is the promotion of skills acquisition for a widening cadre of manpower, the transfer of attendant technology, and the offer of real growth for the Nigerian economy in terms of an increasing GDP.

As earlier mentioned, with proven gas reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF), the value proposition of gas for the economy, jobs, revenue, and national development is no fluke. And it throws a direct line of engagement to both local and international private sector actors.

To further buttress the determination of the Federal Government for a sustained energy transition, efforts to encourage private sector participation in the bouquet of opportunities that this present, a N250 billion intervention fund has been created for access through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Yet, prior to the adoption of autogas through the Federal Government’s newer energy transition policy, there were wide-reaching consultations with stakeholders, including those in the business sector and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). One of the crucial flanks of these engagements was the decision to hand over of a batch of over 100 CNG-powered buses to the NLC towards ameliorating the rising costs of transportation in the country.

The roll out strategy for autogas involves the establishment of 15,000 fuel stations for the co-location of autogas across the country, including 46 NNPC-owned and 600 NNPC-leased co-location stations. Also, the deployment of one million conversion kits for trucks and smaller vehicles by the end of 2021, alongside the founding of at least 400 conversion centres for vehicles nationwide.

Already, auto assemblers are producing fit-for-purpose dual vehicles in the country, which easily assures of the creation of the two million jobs per annum alluded to, and the rebound of economic activities in all the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, going forward.

Abubakar writes from Abuja