In this interview, the chief executive officer, FuelMetrics Inc., Ayodele Ogundiran, speaks on keeping businesses in the loop with technology-driven automation to track price, sales volume and control daily transactions of fuel stations. CHIMA AKWAJA brings the excerpts.

Nigerians have often cried out about being cheated while purchasing fuel and gas. Why is automating the downstream sector difficult?

The downstream oil and gas sector is waking up to technology. We have people who have been running business manually for 20-30 years, so we are waking them up and saying this is a new way to it. There’s bound to be that initial resistance to automation as people who tried to automate this industry earlier made a mess of it. Where stations where automated they became inefficient, their pumps started developing faults and this gave the automation industry a bad name at the early stage.

However, we are overcoming that today. It is becoming way easier to convince people to switch to better ways of doing things. We found a common problem with them; their business was built on lack of trust because the owners were not available at the fuel stations to track sales and monitor fuel pump price. They employed people to manage those stations and they relied on what those people reported to them.

Often times, they understand that something was wrong, but it was difficult for them to establish their claims, therefore we felt the need to develop a technological solution to resolve this. Of course, we are aware that quite a number of fuel stations in Nigeria are facing this myriad of challenges in the fuel business sector and we saw it as a problem large enough for our intervention support.

What can be done to end this fraud faced by Nigerians at the downstream?

Running a fuel station without automation simply means leaving the gates to your compound open. The operation of the filing station is complex on its own and you don’t need to leave room for errors and mistakes. If you’re not monitoring your business adequately it’s only a matter of time before people start playing games with you. And sometimes, it doesn’t start with you losing money, it starts with you losing customers because when the station managers adjust pumps and they dispense it to customers that way, then they begin to avoid your station.

We can end it today through the E-Pump (electronic pump) which puts station owners in the loop of their businesses wherever they are. You can be anywhere in the world and you can be physically absent but you know exactly what is going on at the stations. How much litres of petroleum products they have sold, including your gas products LPG, CNG and others. You are in control; you can change price of petroleum products of your pumps remotely.

The E-Pump prevents you from losing money and it helps you stay profitable in the business and that is the basic foundation. We are filling the gap of business by providing a control tool for station owners. We are giving visibility, helping you with data to make sensible decisions from it with your operational time. They are the things E-Pump do

When you send a third party to buy you fuel, there is every tendency you are losing part of your money in that transaction. If I send a driver to buy me N10,000 fuel, there is every tendency he’s buying N7,000 fuel or even lesser. A corporate organization with over a hundred cars in its fleet can lose so much in a space of a week. Every fleet operator, about 40 per cent of their expenses is on fuel and if they’re losing 10 per cent, it is something significant.

We are extending this technological blueprint to provide solution to corporate organisations, government agencies and anyone who have fleet of vehicles running and who is losing money to their fleet operations. We are extending the E-Pump to cover up the loopholes for them.

You mentioned changing the price of petroleum products at pumps, but in terms of price control, the regulators should be in absolute control of the selling price?

The regulators advice and they give you a price, currently they say you could sell between N160- N165 but the decision to sell at a certain price let’s say N162.5 or N163 sits with the station management. The station management decides the prices they are selling but you know because they are selling with pumps which are both electrical and mechanical equipment. It’s not just your decision that you need to set those prices physically in the pump.