Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said automation processes will boost Nigeria’s Aviation sector when fully deployed.

Speaking at the 9th edition of Aviation Workers Week and Awards with the theme, “The gains of an Automated Personnel Management System in the Aviation Sector,” organised by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) of the Federal Ministry of Aviation in Abuja on Thursday, the minister expressed hope that outcome of the congress will boost the aviation sector.

The minister, who was represented by his chief of staff, Engr. Kayode Sunday, also commended the JCNC, an amalgam of four Aviation unions, for choosing the theme for the event.

In his welcome remarks, the JCNC chairman, Comrade Hector Nnadi, said the unions have overtime realised the countless potentials of the automation system in driving the various sectors of any nation’s economy.

Nnadi also said this trend has been the currency for some decades with countries moving further to other areas of digitisation, stressing the quantum leap as experienced in most advanced countries of the world through adoption of automation, which is a visible testimony.

He said: “The recent adoption of a national policy on the subject and government’s emphasis and plans on a change in our work culture underscore the future of government and private businesses.”

Also, speaking at the event, the president, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Comrade Abednego Galadima, described the theme of the event as apt, looking at the fact that COVID-19 has changed the world’s landscape where automation has become the new normal.

He added that it is also instructive that automation is one of the emerging areas where unions and management will have to agree on a number of things.

