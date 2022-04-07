Members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) FESTAC Unit numbering over 200 staged a peaceful protest to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s office in Lagos over illegal demolition of their workshops and towing of over 80 vehicles.

The protesters, who submitted a letter to the governor, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “GBENGA Ashafa &Manager South-West Should Be Committed To Prison Contempt,” Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Area Police Headquarters and FESTACnPolice Division HQ, Stop Arresting”.

The chairman, Amuwo Odofin Unit of the association, Oluwafemi Olanipekun said, despite the fact that the case involving ownership of the land is still in court and slated for hearing on April 11, 2022, the Lagos State Task Force last Friday stormed its workshop.

He also said: “the new site allocated to members have been fully built up with structures adding that when members attempted to start work on the new site they were stoned.”

He accused Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has colluded with car dealers to disallow members access to the new site hence members have no option than to stay at the old site.

According to him, “ the Federal Housing Authority should have followed the principle of fair hearing by upholding section 36 and ensuring that the the consent judgement was implemented before demolition.”

Oluwafemi pointed out that last weeks demolition was a follow up to an earlier one on June 13, 2021 by Lagos State Task Force led by CSP Shola Jejeloye came with bulldozers and caterpillars to destroy all the workshops belonging to mechanics at Buffer zone.