BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Head of the interim management committee of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon Abdullahi Maje, has said autonomy for local governments would help in addressing the current security challenges in the country.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday, Maje, who is also the chairman of Suleja local government area of Niger State, said the vision of ALGON under his leadership is to have a full autonomy.

He said, “You know there are so many security challenges in the country now and if local governments have their full autonomy, they have full control of the funds, this will lead to the addressing of so many security challenges at the grassroots.

“The local government is within the grassroots and when they have their full autonomy with proper checkmate from their governors, I am very sure we will address security challenges and poverty at grassroots levels.

“So many graduates are unemployed, youths are jobless and with the resource control at the hands of chairmen of local governments, these issues will be addressed.

“Without the autonomy, we will still be facing challenges of insecurity, lack of potable water and so on. A good example is a state where the governors are allowed to control their resources, you find out that a lot of developmental projects are going on there. Some of them have executed more than 100 capital projects and people are seeing the dividends of democracy there.

“On the other hand, a local government where the governor does not allow them control their funds, all they do is pay salaries without executing any project. So, getting full autonomy of local government will go a long way in addressing security challenges in this country. “

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the leadership tussle between the former ALGON chairman, Hon Alabi Kolade David and the interim committee, Hon Maje said there is a court injunction ordering David to stop parading himself as ALGON chairman.

He also explained that David would be prosecuted for all allegations of fraud running into billions of naira perpetrated under his watch.

On the next move, Hon Maje said the commission is set to organise elections in the next six months starting with the setting up of electoral committee.

It would be recalled that in July, 2020, the general assembly of ALGON inaugurated a seven-member Interim Management Committee (IMC), headed by Maje, to pilot the affairs of the association for six months and conduct elections.