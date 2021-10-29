Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), has berated speakers of State Houses of Assembly for not pressuring their state governors to sign the financial autonomy Bills for state legislatures.

In a communique signed by the national president and secretary general of the association, Comrade Mohammed Usman and Comrade Hammed Awobifa, respectively, after its 19th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the NEC in session said it deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting the welfare of her members and the progress of the financial autonomy for the state legislature.

At the end of the deliberations, the Council commends NEC, the Central Working Committee (CWC), and state chapters of the association, for their unalloyed support, resilience and steadfastness to the struggle for financial autonomy.

“National Executive Council (NEC) in session is displeased at the breach of the Memorandum of Action (MOA) entered with the Governors Forum by the governors.

“National Executive Council (NEC) in session is disappointed at the Speakers of the Houses of Assembly’s lackadaisical attitude for failing to pass the necessary legislations, and for their inability to influence the Governors to sign same and set up necessary apparatus for the proper implementation of the autonomy.

“National Executive Council (NEC) in session frowns at the victimization of our members in Rivers State, whose salaries were slashed for participating in the lawful industrial action as directed by the union and granted by the extant labour laws. NEC therefore calls on the Rivers State. Government should refund the slashed salaries,” the communique said.

According to the communique, NEC in session expressed support for the five-year extension of service years for the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly workers.